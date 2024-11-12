Eddie Howe has already told Newcastle United fans what to expect from ‘high level’ Dan Burn ‘replacement’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kelly joined the club on a free transfer from Bournemouth during the summer but has had to settle for a regular spot as a substitute so far this season with the form of Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall keeping him out of the starting XI. However, with Burn set to miss the clash against the Hammers due to suspension, Kelly might be handed an opportunity to start against Julen Lopetegui’s side.
The 26-year-old was hauled off at half-time of his last Premier League start during their defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage in September but impressed alongside Schar during their Carabao Cup win against Chelsea last month. Kelly’s ability to play at both centre-back and at left-back was one of the main reasons why Newcastle moved for him this summer and whilst supporters haven’t been able to see too much of the Cherries man, Howe has already told them what to expect when he is given a chance in the first-team.
Speaking to the Gazette about the defender ahead of their trip to the Vitality Stadium in August, Howe said: “I think you saw a taste [in pre-season], he can bring a really good defensive mentality to whichever position he plays. He has real versatility, he can play centre-half and left-back and that’s one of the things that we really loved about him.
“He has real speed, he’s very, very quick for a defender, very athletic over short and long distances. I think since he has come here he has used the ball really well and technically he has been at a really high level so I think you can expect to see those things.”
Newcastle’s game against the Hammers will be played on Monday 25 November (8pm kick-off) and such is the congested nature of the Premier League, they could start that match 13th in the table should results on Saturday and Sunday go against them. A win for Howe’s side and favourable scores elsewhere though could see them end the day in third.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.