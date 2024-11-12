Liverpool receive major injury boost ahead of Newcastle United and Man City matches

Newcastle United face Liverpool in early-December and Arne Slot’s side have been boosted by news that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit to return to action in the very near future.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off the pitch during Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday night through injury with initial fears that the defender could be missing for a number of weeks. Liverpool don’t play again until they host Southampton on Sunday 24 November (2pm kick-off) before huge matches against Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Everton as the busy festive period kicks into gear.

Losing Alexander-Arnold for those games would have been a major blow for the Reds, however, reports from the Liverpool Echo on Monday stated that he had ‘avoided serious injury’ after suffering a minor hamstring strain. Whilst his participation in Liverpool’s games after the international break isn’t expected to be impacted, Alexander-Arnold is set to miss England’s games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland this week.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be sweating on the fitness of Anthony Gordon after he was withdrawn from proceedings in the second half of their win at the City Ground with a hip injury. Gordon, alongside Magpies teammate Lewis Hall, was called up by Lee Carsley for his final England squad as interim manager.

Emil Krafth missed Sunday’s win and has withdrawn from the Sweden squad through injury. Krafth also missed international duty with his country back in September because of an injury.