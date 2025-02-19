Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has reportedly been contacted about an international call-up.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports from Nigeria, the Nigerian national team head coach Eric Chelle has been in contact with Murphy regarding a potential call-up. Murphy was born in England and represented The Three Lions at various youth levels but remains uncapped at senior level.

He is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father as well as the Republic of Ireland through his mother. A Nigeria call-up could see Murphy represent Newcastle at the African Cup of Nations as well as the 2026 World Cup, should they get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three draws and a defeat from their opening four qualifying matches leave Nigeria’s chances of World Cup qualification in a perilous position. Murphy has been in good form for Newcastle so far this season with five goals and nine assists to his name - 12 of his 14 goal contributions have come since the start of December.

The 29-year-old is currently fully focused on Newcastle and helping the club finish as high as possible in the Premier League this season. There is also a Carabao Cup final on the horizon, meaning any distractions such as a change of international allegiance are not currently at the forefront of Murphy’s mind.

An England call-up for Jacob Murphy?

While Murphy has been linked with a Nigeria call-up, a first England call-up has also been touted, with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe asked about the prospect.

“Thomas [Tuchel, England manager] will no doubt be looking carefully at all of our players that qualify to play for England,” Howe responded. “He has been at a number of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, Jacob is in good form. My message to him is to continue in the vein he has been. He is creating a lot of goals and chances for the team. He also could have scored more himself.

"He's been unlucky a few times. Jacob is a great character, great lad and I really wish him well and hope he can carry on where he has left off."

Howe added about Murphy: “He's been very, very important and probably more than people realise because we ask a lot of Jacob in lots of different ways, he plays an important role. Of course, everyone plays an important role in our pressing with the ball.

“He's been brilliant and the assists and the goals that he's got in the last few weeks, Alex [Isak] probably owes him the majority of his goals with his crossing ability which has always been very strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But also defensively, we use him in a variety of ways. He's a very versatile player and with Jacob he's always very team-oriented. He doesn't the credit he perhaps deserves so it's nice to see that he's getting the assists to bring his performances to everyone's attention.”

Newcastle United’s England connection

Newcastle already have several England internationals in their squad. Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall were all part of the England squad for the Nations League matches prior to Thomas Tuchel’s appointment.

England face Albania and Latvia in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month. They will be Tuchel’s first games in charge.