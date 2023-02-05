Eddie Howe highlights 'brilliant' Newcastle United moment from Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon “injected some life” into Newcastle United on his debut, according to Eddie Howe.
The club’s new £45million signing made a 21-minute cameo in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United at St James's Park.
Gordon helped Newcastle, missing Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, get back on the front foot, and his first pass and run won praise from Howe.
Asked for his verdict on Gordon’s debut, Newcastle’s head coach said: “Very pleased. First action here at St James’s Park is important, and his first pass was a brilliant one, he injected some life into us at a time when we needed it in the game. Disappointed for him that we couldn’t get him in the box, and see what he can do closer to goal, but he did really well when he came on.”
Howe added: “What he delivered was very bright. I'm really pleased. I was hoping for a goal or assist, but overall, very good."