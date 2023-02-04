Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old had been forced off against Southampton four days earlier after being struck on the head by the ball, and Howe – who was coy about his availability before the game – has revealed that the club was following concussion protocols.

"Unfortunately, we had to follow concussion protocols with him, so immediately after the game we knew we’d be without him today," said United’s head coach.

“Big blow for us, because he’s looked so good when he’s come on to the pitch in recent weeks. He feels good, he feels fine, and I don’t think there’s any issues with him. I’m sure he’ll be fine for next week (against Bournemouth on February 11).”

Meanwhile, West Ham manager felt that his relegation-threatened team deserved a point for their efforts.

"We deserve some credit, because we’ve not been playing so well,” said Moyes. “I thought we played very well today.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak leaves the field against Southampton after being struck on the head by the ball.

“They’re a big, big side. They can put the ball on top of you when they don’t go round you. Nayef (Aguerd) had a brilliant tackle (to stop Wilson). Part of your job is to defend, well and we did defend well today.

