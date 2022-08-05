Eddie Howe hints at missed Newcastle United transfer targets in update

Howe – who has signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett so far this summer – spoke to journalists ahead of tomorrow’s sold-out home game.

And United’s head coach addressed the club’s efforts in the transfer market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe, looking to sign two more attacking players before the transfer deadline, was asked if the club was any “closer” to a breakthrough after having two bids for midfielder James Maddison rejected by Leicester City.

“No, not this week,” said Howe. “Nothing’s progressed any further. The situation has remained the same since we made our last signing. We’re working hard to try and add to the group. We are active in the market, and we’ll wait and see if we can add players before the window shuts.”

Howe hinted at a couple of “missed” targets when he was asked if he was “frustrated” at a lack of progress since the signing of Botman from Lille early last month in a £35million deal.

“There’s no frustration from me aimed at the club,” said Howe. “It’s the circumstances around it where we’ve missed out on a couple of players because they wanted to go elsewhere.

"That’s the delicate thing. There’s a whole host of things that have to drop for you. It’s an ever-moving thing, it’s always changing. I’m very confident we can do what we need to make the squad as strong as possible.”