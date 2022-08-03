Eddie Howe issues new Newcastle United transfer update after James Maddison bids

The club returned with a second offer for Maddison this week ahead of Saturday’s season-opener against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park.

Speaking to Sky Sports, head coach Howe said: “We would like to add there (in the attacking positions). It’s no secret we’ve been looking at a couple of attackers who could make a difference, players with different profiles.

“We’re still looking for one or two players that can make a difference for us. We won’t stop.”

Brendan Rodgers reacted over the weekend to United’s first £40million bid for 25-year-old Maddison. Leicester’s manager said: “There’s obviously, within the club, a financial situation which isn’t ideal in terms of wanting to do business. It doesn’t mean we’ll be exploited, – and we don’t want to be losing our best players.”