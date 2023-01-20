News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe hints at next Newcastle United departure

Eddie Howe’s hinted at another potential Newcastle United departure – after allowing Chris Wood to leave on loan.

By Miles Starforth
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:34am

Wood is today undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a loan move to the City Ground. The Premier League club will be obligated to buy the 31-year-old striker if certain conditions are met between now and the end of the season.

Newcastle this week agreed a contract extension with goalkeeper Loris Karius, who joined the club on a short-term deal in September after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training.

Karius will compete with No.1 Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, who was recalled from a loan at Manchester United at the start of the month.

The 29-year-old’s extended stay at United has opened the door for a goalkeeping departure, and Howe was asked what the Karius news meant for Darlow and Mark Gillespie, who was not the club’s Premier League squad for the first half of the season.

“Loris has been excellent since he’s been with us, created a really good goalkeeping department,” said United's head coach.

“I think we have a slightly unique position with the Carabao Cup. Martin’s cup-tied, so we want to make sure we have enough strength for that competition while also giving players that we don’t feel will play to maybe go and play elsewhere. Probably some late movement there, but we’ll wait and see.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe was also asked if he envisaged any further departures from his wider squad.

“I think, when you look at our squad currently, I wouldn’t want anyone to leave, but we have to wait and see,” said Howe.

