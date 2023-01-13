Eddie Howe hints at potential Newcastle United departure in transfer window

Howe has four goalkeepers at Newcastle United, plus Loris Karius on a short-term deal, following the recall of Martin Dubravka from Manchester United.

With Dubravka now seemingly back-up to No.1 Nick Pope, there are questions over the futures of Karius, Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie, who wasn’t included in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the season.

And Howe is willing to “help” a player if they want to go out and play first-team football.

Asked if a goalkeeper had to leave in the window, United’s head coach said: “I don’t think ‘have’ to leave, but I think we’ll wait and see what happens with that situation.

"It’s probably a lot of goalkeepers to have. I think the key thing is, whichever position, (you want) every member of the squad to feel like they’re valued, and potentially a part in what we’re doing.

"If that isn’t the case for someone in that department, we’ll look at it, and try and help them.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Karius, signed as a free agent last September after Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training, spoke about his future during a training camp in Saudi Arabia last month.

Asked if he had had talks over a longer-term stay at Newcastle, the 29-year-old said: “I spoke with them a little bit. We didn’t go into too much detail yet, because we had the break after. We’ll speak in the next (few) weeks now, probably.

“It’s not much time left. Yeah, like I said, it’s been a great few months. Of course, I don’t play yet, but how I’ve been training, how I was welcomed by the whole group makes me believe I can achieve more things here.

“That’s my aim, to be here for a long project instead of a short one.”

Loris Karius joined Newcastle United early this season.

Meanwhile, Dubravka played in last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.