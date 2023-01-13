News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United illness update on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Joelinton decision

It's been more than four months since Allan Saint-Maximin last started a Premier League game.

By Miles Starforth
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The Newcastle United winger’s appearances have been restricted an injury, the form of others – and, most recently, illness. Saint-Maximin had been pencilled in to start last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, but he felt unwell the day before the third-round tie.

Saint-Maximin recovered in time to come off the bench in Tuesday night’s 2-0 quarter-final Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, and the 25-year-old could soon be in the frame to start a league fixture for the third-placed club. Eddie Howe was asked if Saint-Maximin had fully recovered from illness ahead of Sunday’s home game against Fulham.

“Maxi came on (against Leicester), and I thought he did very well,” said United’s head coach, who could leave Joelinton out of his squad after the midfielder was charged with drink driving. “He’s fine.”

