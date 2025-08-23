After three failed attempts to sign the striker, Newcastle United will finally come up against Hugo Ekitike on Monday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle first identified Ekitike as a potential striker signing in January 2022 as they sat in the Premier League relegation zone but were turned down by the French forward.

After surviving relegation, Eddie Howe’s side returned for Ekitike in the summer of 2022 and even saw a £25million bid accepted by Stade de Reims, but were once again turned down by Ekitike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris Saint-Germain then swooped in to agree a deal for the young forward. While Newcastle later faced PSG in the Champions League, Ekitike had been banished from their squad and was made to watch the 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park from home.

Newcastle United make club-record bid for Hugo Ekitike

After an unsuccessful stint at PSG, Ekitike re-established himself in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. After scoring 22 goals in all competitions last season, the 23-year-old was targeted by Newcastle once again.

The Magpies were understood to have tabled a club-record £69million bid for the French striker but it wasn’t third time lucky for Howe as Ekitike ended up joining Liverpool instead.

It’s a transfer that has ultimately had a knock-on impact on Alexander Isak’s future on Tyneside. The Swede is currently on strike at Newcastle in a bid to force a move away from the club and join Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a deal that may well have been sanctioned had Newcastle signed Ekitike earlier this summer.

Instead, Isak remains a Newcastle player but will miss the match as his strike continues while Ekitike will finally visit St James’ Park, just as an opposing player.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe confirms Hugo Ekitike interest

Ekitike has got his Liverpool career off to a good start with two goals in his first two matches for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked about Ekitike, Howe was honest in admitting he’s a player Newcastle have admired over the years.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool game on Monday night, Howe said: “I think there's no doubting that I really like Hugo and have done for a number of years.

“He's someone that we've tracked for a long time. He's got really good qualities, and I think he showed that in his first Premier League game, that very good debut against Bournemouth.

“He's got really good movement. He's intelligent. He's good in the air. He scores goals. Very good finisher. Scores off both feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I think he's got a load of qualities that will serve him really well in the Premier League. Our job will be to keep him quiet and to try and control him. But certainly, he's going to be a threat this year.”