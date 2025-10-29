Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Sandro Tonali and co fared in our full-time player ratings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade secured Newcastle United a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park and booked the Magpies their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final for the fourth consecutive season.

Spurs arrived at St James’ Park with an unbeaten away record, whilst Newcastle United went in search of a fourth successive home win in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe, who admitted pre-match that he would rotate his starting XI, named eight changes for the visit of Thomas Frank’s side. Bruno Guimaraes, who won all three points at the weekend with a late strike against Fulham, was among those that dropped to the bench.

Howe may have made wholesale changes to his team, but it was his side that set the pace early doors with both Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey going close to opening the scoring. Spurs looked dangerous on the break but the Magpies’ defence was largely untroubled during the opening stages.

It was the hosts that opened the scoring through Fabian Schar. A very simple move that will undoubtedly anger the Spurs boss, Sandro Tonali’s corner was nodded in by Schar in a fairly routine manner.

Newcastle did press for another, but it was the visitors who came closest to scoring the second goal of the game as Richarlison twice saw crosses narrowly avoid his outstretched body at the back post. Harvey Barnes then came close to doubling his side’s lead but saw his acrobatic effort smash off Antonin Kinsky’s crossbar from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After heading into the break one goal up, Howe’s side doubled their lead just moments into the second period when Nick Woltemade nodded home a cross from Joe Willock. Willock had moments earlier missed a gilt-edged opportunity to score himself when his header went wide - but atoned for that mistake with a well placed cross for the German.

Aaron Ramsdale’s first major contribution of the night saw him pull off a wonderful save to deny Pape Matar Sarr’s curling effort that seemed destined for the bottom corner. It was actually the hosts who looked most like scoring a third as a succession of corners were earned with some exciting attacking play - although none of them resulted in a goal.

Some stunning work by Tonali got the crowd on their feet towards the end of the match with cries of ‘ole’ filling St James’ Park as time ebbed away. Although, one of the biggest cheers of the night was reserved for referee Chris Kavanagh when he inadvertently got in the way of a promising looking Spurs attack.

Newcastle United, though, were able to hold on and can look forward to another last-eight appearance in this competition. Here are our full-time player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur: Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth (Kieran Trippier 71’), Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Joe Willock (Joelinton 71’), Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey (Bruno Guimaraes 79’), Anthony Elanga (Anthony Gordon 89’), Nick Woltemade (Will Osula 71’), Harvey Barnes

Unused Substitutes: Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Lewis Miley

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 8

Had very little to do in the opening stages but played some good balls up to the forward line to get his side moving in attack. Called into action for the first time in the 38th minute, making a routine save to deny Kevin Danso’s effort. Pulled off a fantastic save to deny Sarr’s curling effort on the hour mark.

Emil Krafth - 6

Looked solid on just his second start of the season. Did very well to cover for Burn as Spurs looked to break in the 35th minute. Did the basics right and played a crucial role for his team. Replaced by Trippier in the 71st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Schar - 8

Looked composed upon his return to the starting XI and sprayed some classy passes across the pitch. Rose tall above the defenders to plant home the opener. Booked for a foul on Richarlison eleven minutes into the second half.

Malick Thiaw - 7

Had an early goalbound header denied. Played alongside a new partner in the heart of defence but once again looked assured. Booked just before the break for a cynical foul on Xavi Simons. Confident on the ball - another brilliant game.

Dan Burn - 7

Named as captain in Guimaraes’ absence. Played a great ball through to Ramsey to give him an early chance to break the deadlock. Beaten a couple of times after being dragged inside but recovered well.

Joe Willock - 7

Had some bright moments going forward and looked to support Woltemade when possible. Should have scored minutes into the second half but his header went well wide. Redeemed himself moments later with a lovely assist for Woltemade. Replaced by Joelinton in the 71st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali - 9

Put in an inch-perfect delivery for Schar’s opener. Tireless display after not being named in either of Howe’s previous two starting sides. Earned a round of applause 15 minutes from time for a lung-busting recovery run to deny Spurs a route back into the game following a swift break. Majestic in everything he did, particularly in the second half.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jacob Ramsey - 6

Played on the left of a new-look midfield three and had an early chance to open the scoring but his effort was blocked by backtracking Spurs defenders. Looked lively when asked to defend. Faded as the game went on before being substituted with 11 minutes of normal time to play.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Sloppy in possession at times in the first-half, although he did frighten his opposite number every time he had a chance to run. Won a couple of corners but wasn’t able to pick out that final ball for one of his teammates. Can’t fault his effort too much, but struggled with his end product. Replaced by Gordon late on.

Nick Woltemade - 7

As always, had some very nice and neat touches to link play and bring his teammates into the game. Had few chances in front of goal and drifted out of the game a tad as the first half progressed. Burst into life in the first few minutes of the second half as he towered above his marker and ahead of Antonin Kinsky to double Newcastle United’s lead. Replaced by Osula in the 71st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Barnes - 6

Possibly should have done better with a chance in the 12th minute but could only direct his effort into the side netting. Bright at times but struggled a little to get into the game in the first half. Hit the bar with an acrobatic effort in the 40th minute - he’d have hoped to find the back of the net. Whipped in a superb delivery for Willock just after the break.

SUB: Kieran Trippier - 7

Replaced Krafth in the 71st minute. Added much needed experience to see out the game - whilst also putting in some teasing deliveries.

SUB: Joelinton - 6

Replaced Willock in the 71st minute. Physical performance as he looked to disrupt Spurs in the final minutes.

SUB: Will Osula - 6

Replaced Woltemade in the 71st minute. Ran around but had little to work with on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUB: Bruno Guimaraes - N/A

Replaced Ramsey in the 79th minute. Immediately pressed high up the pitch to pressurise the Spurs defence.

Came on for Elanga with two minutes left to play.