Howe and his players were again applauded off the field after Sunday's 4-0 loss to Manchester City at St James’s Park.

The defeat followed losses to Liverpool and Leicester City, and the club is 19th in the Premier League ahead of the December 27 home fixture against Manchester United.

Howe is “appreciative” of the support he has been given since his appointment as head coach last month, but he hopes that fans have more to celebrate in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s a difficult one for me, because I’m so appreciative of their support,” said Howe.

“I feel a little bit awkward, in that we’ve had some tough defeats, and their backing has been so good.

"A massive thank you from me to them, but also acknowledging, in my mind, we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we know that I can’t keep standing here and praising everything on the back of defeats, so I’m very aware that we have to turn the results around.

"Hopefully, they can just see the players re giving everything, and I think as a basic that’s what you have to deliver here.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe says he and his players don’t take the backing they get for granted.

The 43-year-old took to the field after the City game to applaud fans, who had chanted “Eddie Howe’s black and white army” during the fixture.

Speaking after the game, Howe said: “I feel like I’m repeating myself, which is something I don’t really want to do, but the crowd today, I mean … I just want them to know that it’s something that’s not taken for granted.

"It’s not an easy emotion for me, because I want to give them success and points and victories and performances that they can be proud of. But I really do value their support, because the players absolutely need it.

"I think they can see the players were maxed out. They were playing a team at the top of its game, especially in the second half. The players were committed to the cause. I can’t thank them enough for that response.”

