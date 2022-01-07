Eddie Howe issues Allan Saint-Maximin injury update at Newcastle United

Howe’s side take on the League One club tomorrow in a sold-out third-round tie at St James’s Park. Howe lost Allan Saint-Maximin to a calf injury the last time his team took to the field, and Howe has again allayed concerns over the winger, though he didn’t reveal whether the 24-year-old would be involved against Cambridge.

Newcastle’s head coach told BBC Radio Newcastle that the injury Saint-Maximin suffered in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United on December 27 was "not a serious problem”. Saint-Maximin had opened the scoring in the game.

Howe – who has a number of players isolating following positive Covid-19 tests – will be without Federico Fernandez (thigh), Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and Isaac Hayden (knee). Hayden had knee surgery last week.

Relegation-threatened United’s next Premier League game is the home fixture against Watford on January 15.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire checks on Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.