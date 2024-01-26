Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this January.

The Magpies are understood to have rejected a bid in the region of £13million for the England international and Bayern have since distanced themselves from a deal. Newcastle are determined to keep hold of the 33-year-old this transfer window, a message echoed by head coach Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Howe opened his press conference by stating: "A few things to say on Kieran's situation. We obviously hope he'll stay and we're very confident he will.

"I have to make it clear he has never asked to leave or questioned his future here. It's a huge compliment that a club like Bayern are interested in him, it's no surprise to me because he's an excellent footballer.

"The situation is finished as far as everyone is concerned, Kieran, myself but we've been in football long enough to never, ever say 100% [finished] because I don't want to look stupid. Kieran is 100% committed and we definitely want to keep him."

Howe also felt it sent an 'important' message that Newcastle refused to entertain Bayern's bid. Trippier turns 34 later this year and is out of contract next summer.

"It sends an important message from the club's perspective but as Darren [Eales'] message to the media put it, we're not going to sell any player at any price," Howe added.