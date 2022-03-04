The pair are expected to miss all but the last few games of Newcastle United’s season with calf and foot injuries respectively.

Wilson, sidelined since December 27, is yet to start running, though, according to Howe, the striker's “on track” to play some part this season.

“Callum is as we were, really,” said head coach Howe. “He’s working towards returning. He’s working hard on certain aspects. He’s not running yet. We haven’t seen him outside yet. With the last update I gave you, he’s still on track from that.”

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, had surgery last month. The right-back had fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot after scoring against Aston Villa.

“Kieran’s done well,” said Howe, who hopes to have winger Allan Saint-Maximin back for tomorrow’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion. “He’s had his stitches out on his foot. He’s making good progress, we’re happy.”

Meanwhile, winger Matt Ritchie – who played for Howe at Bournemouth earlier in his career – is pencilled in to return to training next week after recovering from a knee injury.

Howe said: “Matty’s doing really well. He’s had a period where he’s been away. He’s come back, he’s looking good.

Callum Wilson earlier this season.

"We hope he will train maybe next week. I think once he trains, he’ll be up to speed quite quickly, because he’s been able to maintain his fitness. He’s been able to run.”

