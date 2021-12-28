Newcastle United's Callum Wilson fears as Covid-19 and injury-hit Eddie Howe 'counts players' ahead of Everton game

Eddie Howe speaks with Callum Wilson as he leaves the field.

Wilson, the relegation-threatened club’s six-goal leading scorer, suffered what is believed to be a calf injury in last night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United. The club is today assessing the extent of the problem amid fears he has suffered a tear.

Allan Saint-Maximin was also forced of with what is thought to be a calf problem at St James’s Park.

“Callum’s injury doesn’t look good,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “The way he went down, I feared the worst for him. Allan, I don’t think is as serious, but serious enough to bring him off. We’re stretched.”

Howe – who lost a number of players to positive Covid-19 tests and injuries over the festive period – admitted after the game that the club was “dangerously close” to requesting the postponement of Thursday night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park.

“I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper (to have enough players for a game),” said Howe. “We’re going to be dangerously close to that number."

Worryingly, Ryan Fraser also left the field with a hamstring problem. Howe has lost Javier Manquillo to a one-game ban, though he has Isaac Hayden back from suspension.

“We’ll see what the situation is with the injured players that we have, and the Covid we have in the camp, and then I think it’ll be a simple process of counting the players,” said Howe.

Everton’s last home, the Boxing Day fixture against Burnley, was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

