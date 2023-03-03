The striker came off the bench in the fifth-placed club’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley last weekend.

However, 23-year-old Isak – who has now fully recovered from the thigh injury which sidelined him for much of the first half of the season following his £60million move to the club – is a contender to start against Manchester City tomorrow.

Asked what kind of impact Isak can make between now and the end of the season, United’s head coach said: “Huge, same with Anthony (Gordon).

"He’s a player that’s almost a new signing for us. Because of his injury he picked up, we missed him in the early part of the season. Now he’s come back, and he’s fit and improving. More training sessions, more understanding of what we want from him.

"He’s building his fitness levels as well. He’s still probably not at his optimum level, but he’s getting close to it. So I love Alex as a lad, as a player. I think he’s got so much to give us. He’ll add a different dimension to our team.”

Howe fielded Callum Wilson up front in the cup final, which was decided by first-half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Wilson – who went to the World Cup with England late last year – has only scored one goal since October.

Asked about the 31-year-old's form since returning from Qatar, Howe said: “The challenge is to get all of our attacking players in their best moment together.

"In a long season that will never happen, the lads will always go through peaks and troughs of form. It’s my job to support them, coach them – and improve them.

"I know where you are going with the question, but I think Callum has had moments. I thought he was electric in the first half against West Ham. It’s our job as a team to create chances for those players to score.

"I’ll back our players, I think we’re good enough, and I think it’ll change.”

