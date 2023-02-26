The brilliant reaction of Newcastle United fans to Carabao Cup final defeat

Manchester United beat Eddie Howe’s side 2-0 thanks to a strike from Casemiro and a Sven Botman own goal to win the Carabao Cup in front of an 87,306 crowd – and condemn the club to another trophy-less year.

The outcome may have been different had David de Gea not stopped a shot from Allan Saint-Maximin a minute before Casemiro’s opening goal.

Newcastle played well for long spells, but they were never convincing inside the Man United box. Howe will have also been frustrated at Casemiro’s goal, which was scored from a needlessly-conceded free-kick.

The club's fans reacted brilliantly to the demoralising defeat by giving an impromptu flag display deep in added time.

Newcastle have come a long way since Howe took charge in November 2021 with the team winless and 19th in the Premier League, but some of the hardest yards were to come on Wembley’s big pitch against an incisive and resilient opponent.

Howe had made three changes to his starting XI for his biggest game yet as head coach. Callum Wilson, Loris Karius and Bruno Guimaraes replaced Alexander Isak, Nick Pope and Elliot Anderson in his team.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates his deflected goal in front of Newcastle United's fans.

The game kicked off after a stunning flag display in the Newcastle end of the stadium, which was bedecked in black and white scarves.

Karius, playing his first competitive game in almost two years, got a couple of early touches, while Guimaraes was also in the thick of it in the first 10 minutes.

The 29-year-old soon had to deal with the first shot of the game from Wout Weghorst, an effort that he comfortably gathered.

Fabian Schar collided with Lisandro Martinez as he attacked a first-half Kieran Trippier cross. The defender was able to continue, and Saint-Maximin soon forced a save from De Gea with a close-range shot after picking the ball up on the left byline.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The ball was soon in Karius’ net. Guimaraes needlessly gave away a free-kick which was whipped in from the left by Luke Shaw in the 33rd minute – and headed home by Casemiro.

Things got worse for Newcastle six minutes later. Ten Hag’s side broke down the left, and a shot from Marcus Rashford was deflected past Karius by Botman.

The second goal momentarily silenced the Newcastle end, though the club’s fans were off their seats before the break when Dan Burn glanced a header from a Trippier cross narrowly wide.

Karius palmed over a shot from Weghorst in added time, and Isak replaced Sean Longstaff for the restart.

Newcastle didn’t get an early breakthrough. Ten Hag’s side were disciplined and diligent out of possession, and Howe’s team, for all their clever play outside the box, didn’t trouble De Gea too often.

Joelinton threatened with just over 20 minutes later, and Howe sent on Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy.

Murphy dropped a shot narrowly wide in the final few minutes, and there was to be no late comeback.

The flags were back out deep in added time as Karius denied Bruno Fernandes.

