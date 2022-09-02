Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin missed Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield with hamstring problems. However, they are “close” to returning ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Crystal Palace, though Callum Wilson (hamstring) is behind them in his recovery.

“Callum’s slightly behind the other two, I’d say,” said Howe. “Bruno and Maxi are close. Not serious injuries. We’ll wait and see whether they’re fit for this week.”

On the rash of injuries in the Premier League, Howe said: "I think this is the time and this comes with the World Cup, I think, and the congested schedule really does put the bodies of the players under stress, and they're probably at that point where they're giving everything.

"You could see it the other day with the two Joes (Joelinton and Joe Willock), and Sean Longstaff. The distance they covered at the speed they did – it was incredible.”