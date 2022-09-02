Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe, backed by the club’s new owners, signed four players – Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – in the summer window at a cost of around £120million.

“Very good window for us," said Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home Premier League game against Crystal Palace. "From my side, we set out a very clear vision at the start of the window of what I wanted it to be.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s never perfect, never absolutely as you want it to be, but from the board down, everyone has given their all to create the best squad possible.

"I’m pleased it shut and we can concentrate on the football, but very pleased with the squad that’s left.”

Howe elaborated on the “difficulties” that United have faced in the window, which closed last night without an additional signing arriving at St James’s Park. The club has had to work within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Asked if they had spent more than they had budgeted for this summer, Howe said: “Financial fair play was a big hurdle for us to deal with this window. I’m not sure if it’s affected future budgets. We have slightly exceeded where we wanted to be.”

Howe was also asked if other Premier League clubs had been reluctant to deal with Newcastle in the window as they now see Howe’s team as a threat.

“Yeah, I would say so,” said Howe. “I would say that that has definitely been something we’ve felt in the market.

"Domestic clubs didn’t really want to be seen to be helping us. We’ll have to take that. That’s part of where we are at the moment.”

Newcastle had tried to sign the likes of James Maddison from Leicester City and Jack Harrison from Leeds United, but were priced out of moves.

Howe said: “I don’t think I can go into details of deals and things, but we’ve certainly found … there’s no one there ready to do us a favour.

"The narrative regarding us has changed. If anything, domestically, teams will put their price up if its Newcastle. But I think that’s the same around the world. It’s something we’re having to deal with, and that’s why we’ve walked away from a few deals.

"It's important we're not seen as that club that will pay what’s asked. I think it has to be fair.”

Asked if the window had brought everyone closer together, Howe said: “I think that’s a difficult one on transfers to say it has brought us closer together. The most important thing in terms of being together is the players and the staff – and everything that goes on here at the training ground.

“I would say we couldn’t be more together at the moment.