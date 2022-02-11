Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Kieran Trippier ahead of Aston Villa game

Eddie Howe has issued an injury update on Kieran Trippier ahead of Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:00 am

The Newcastle United defender was forced off with a calf injury late in Tuesday night’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at St James’s Park.

Trippier – who scored with a stunning free-kick, and motioned to come off in added time – is being assessed ahead of Villa's visit to Tyneside.

Head coach Howe said: “I don’t think it’s a long-term injury, but we’ll have to make a late call on it for this game. It would be a big blow to lose him, but we’ll wait and see.”

Kieran Trippier suffered a calf injury against Everton.

On 31-year-old Trippier’s impact at United since his move from Atletico Madrid last month, Howe said: “He instantly caught the lads’ respect straight away. Also, his performances have spoken for themselves. He’s got a winner’s mentality. He’s been a key, key person for us. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

