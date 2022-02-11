Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Kieran Trippier ahead of Aston Villa game

The Newcastle United defender was forced off with a calf injury late in Tuesday night’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at St James’s Park.

Trippier – who scored with a stunning free-kick, and motioned to come off in added time – is being assessed ahead of Villa's visit to Tyneside.

Head coach Howe said: “I don’t think it’s a long-term injury, but we’ll have to make a late call on it for this game. It would be a big blow to lose him, but we’ll wait and see.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Trippier suffered a calf injury against Everton.

On 31-year-old Trippier’s impact at United since his move from Atletico Madrid last month, Howe said: “He instantly caught the lads’ respect straight away. Also, his performances have spoken for themselves. He’s got a winner’s mentality. He’s been a key, key person for us. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.