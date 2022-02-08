Kieran Trippier gives Newcastle United a worrying injury scare
Kieron Trippier has given Newcastle United an injury scare after helping the club climb out of the relegation zone.
Trippier scored a stunning free-kick in tonight’s 3-1 win over Everton at St James's Park.
However, the 31-year-old signalled to come off late in the game, and the January signing will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.
“Kieran I think has got a slight calf issue,” said United head coach Eddie Howe. “He motioned that he needed to come off, so we’ll have to assess how that is. It would be devastating to lose him in the form he’s in."
Reflecting on the result, Howe said: "It’s a big result for us, because it was back-to-back wins. I think we are in a better place, but football has a way of twisting and turning, so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We know how tough this league can be."