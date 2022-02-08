However, the 31-year-old signalled to come off late in the game, and the January signing will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

“Kieran I think has got a slight calf issue,” said United head coach Eddie Howe. “He motioned that he needed to come off, so we’ll have to assess how that is. It would be devastating to lose him in the form he’s in."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the result, Howe said: "It’s a big result for us, because it was back-to-back wins. I think we are in a better place, but football has a way of twisting and turning, so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We know how tough this league can be."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Kieran Trippier.