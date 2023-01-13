Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United selection update on Joelinton after drink driving charge

Joelinton was stopped by police in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle in the early hours of yesterday. The 26-year-old is due to appear before magistrates on January 26, and Howe is unsure if 26-year-old Joelinton will be involved for third-placed United at the weekend.

Asked if Joelinton would be available for the Fulham game, Howe said: “I’m going to have to reflect and analyse on that, and I’ll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him. I’m not 100% sure.”

Joelinton, according to Howe, was “remorseful and upset” following his arrest.

United’s head coach added: “It came very much as a shock. It's a difficult situation. Joe’s very remorseful. He was very upset yesterday. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation. Obviously, I can’t go into too much detail out of respect for the case.

"I think he understands his responsibilities, and we’re now in a position where we’re supporting him. We also understands as a football club the seriousness of the situation.”

Howe spoke about the importance of “professionalism” at the club at his pre-match press conference.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton.

“Professionalism’s the key and the heartbeat of every football club or every sporting organisation,” said Howe. “You need your players to understand their roles – and not just players, but staff and everyone connected with the club. Certainly, it's an opportunity for us to do that again.”

Newcastle’s owners have been briefed about the situation, according to Howe.

“Of course we’ve had discussions, because we’re very open with our communication around events that happen at the football club,” said Howe. “I think that’s only right.

“But there’s been nothing that’s gone beyond just an explanation, and saying what’s happened and how we’re going to deal with it. Everything then is left in my hands.”

Joelinton has made 17 appearances – and scored two goals – for United so far this season.

