Bruce – who left his post at St James’s Park in October 2021 following after a winless start to the season – has been out of work since leaving West Bromwich Albion late last year.

And the 62-year-old suggested that he was ready to retire when speaking to Neil Warnock and David Prutton on the Die For Three Points podcast.

“I'm looking at it now, the last job, in particular, hasn't gone so well,” said Bruce. “So is it time to say ‘OK – can I see if I can be without it?’.

"But, certainly, I've enjoyed it. Has it been difficult? Of course it has. If you're going to go into management, there are going to be difficult moments ahead. I don't think you can ever say never, but, at this moment in time, I'm bordering on that way (retirement).”

However, the Daily Telegraph report that Bruce has “not retired” – and will “listen to job offers”.

Bruce had also claimed on the podcast that he had “put forward" the name of Eddie Howe to Newcastle’s new owners before his departure.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce.

“The new owners were terrific,” said Bruce. “They came to me, and said 'look, how can we help you?'.

