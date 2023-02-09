News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United training update on Anthony Gordon ahead of Bournemouth

Eddie Howe’s back Anthony Gordon to make an even bigger impact for Newcastle United against Bournemouth.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Gordon “injected some life” into Howe’s side against West Ham United last weekend after coming off the bench for the last 21 minutes of the club’s Premier League home game, which ended 1-1.

And Howe now has a decision to make on whether to start the 21-year-old winger, signed from Everton for £45million last month, against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

“I think he’ll benefit so much from training with us,” said United’s head coach. “The training he’s had (before the West Ham game) has been more individual based than training with the team, and that makes it very difficult to build relationships within the team. He’ll have benefited from his little cameo, which was really positive. He’ll train fully with the team as we prepare for Bournemouth.”

Gordon was yesterday pictured in a training gallery published by the club.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon applauds fans after his debut last weekend.
