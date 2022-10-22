The club has spent more than £200million on players in the last two transfer windows in an attempt to address years of under-investment in the squad by former owner Mike Ashley.

However, sporting director Dan Ashworth indicated this month that the club, which must work within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, would not be in a position to spend as much in future windows.

“This club has invested circa £200million in 2022 – that's unsustainable,” said Ashworth, who joined the club this summer after stepping down as Brighton and Hove Albion technical director early this year.

Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game away to Tottenham Hotspur, says he’s in agreement with Ashworth.

“Yeah, I do think that’s unsustainable,” said United’s head coach. “Financial fair play, I know is mentioned a lot.

"We have to be mindful of that fact. That’s where we need to improve all aspects of the football club to make sure we don’t have to go into the transfer market and spend that money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“Can we produce more of our own players? Can we improve everything we deliver so we are not so reliant on huge transfer fees, because it’s going to be very difficult for the future for all clubs to spend that kind of money on a consistent basis.”

Newcastle have been linked with some of the biggest names in football since last year’s takeover given the wealth of the club’s new owners, but Howe believes that fans are aware that it can't keep on spending that much on players.

“They have a level of understanding – I’m sure they do,” said Howe. “It’s a difficult one for me to comment on. Dan’s made that comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, I take my information from him, so we go into the next window knowing it’ll be very different from the last one. No two windows are the same.

"We know we will have to control that spending, for sure.”