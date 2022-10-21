Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on 'unusual' Joelinton injury ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

The midfielder was forced in the midweek win over Everton at St James’s Park with a knee problem, and the midfielder’s being assessed ahead of Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“He had a knock to the side of his knee,” said head coach Howe. “It was quite an unusual one, because we thought it was a knock, and hopefully he could run it off.

"Joe’s the type of lad that’s very, very mentally strong, and can play with lots of different things, so when he said he had to come off at half-time, we knew, potentially, there was an issue there. Hopefully, it’s not serious. But, at this moment in time, it’s still slightly unclear.”

Howe – who will be without Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak for the foreseeable future – was also if he had any fresh injury concerns ahead of the game against third-placed Tottenham.

“Nothing that's unusual from a game,” said Howe, whose side is sixth in the Premier League table after losing just one game. “Sometimes, injuries take time to come to the fore, so hopefully there’s nothing too serious.”

Paul Dummett is unavailable with a calf problem, while Javier Manquillo’s pencilled in to return to training today after recovering from an ankle injury.