Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update after club reaches Carabao Cup final

Howe's side beat Southamoton 2-1 at St James's Park tonight thanks to two goals from Sean Longstaff – and 3-1 on aggregate – to reach next month’s Carabao Cup final.

“I'm really pleased, very proud of the players – and everyone connected with the club,” said United’s head coach. “I thought it was a brilliant first 20 minutes. Then the game was difficult.”

The transfer window closed at 11pm tonight, and Howe confirmed Jonjo Shelvey’s permanent move to Nottingham Forest. Karl Darlow will join Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

However, there were no further incoming signings following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby, who were paraded on the pitch before the game.

“Jonjo Shelvey will leave the football club,” said Howe. “That will happen, and he’ll go with our best wishes, and we’re sad to lose him. I don’t think there’s any further incomings, other than Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon. I hope no other outgoings, apart from Karl Darlow.”

Longstaff scored two early goals to put United, leading through Joelinton’s strike at the St Mary’s Stadium last week, in control, but Che Adams gave Southampton hope of an upset with a long-range strike.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

The midfielder told told Sky Sports: "It's a really special night, not just for me, but for everyone in Newcastle. It’s been so long since a night like this. It's unbelievable.

"It's not about me, it's about the team – and the manager has put a great one together. It's amazing what can happen in a year.

"If you said 12 months ago that something like this could happen, then people would laugh at you. It's special and really emotional. We don't want to stop, we want to keep going and this is just the start."

Southampton manager Nathan Jones “congratulated” Newcastle after the game.