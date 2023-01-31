Jonjo Shelvey transfer update as Newcastle United wait to sanction late deadline day deal
Newcastle United’s Jonjo Shelvey will say his goodbyes at St James’s Park tonight – before joining Nottingham Forest.
The midfielder’s permanent move to the City Ground is set to be confirmed after tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.
It's unlikely that 30-year-old Shelvey – who has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League side – will be replaced in this transfer window.
The club has been looking at the loan market for a replacement for Shelvey, who is out at contract at Newcastle at the end of the season.
"There’s no guarantee in that, as I’ve said with other transfers,” said United head coach Eddie Howe. “We’ll try, and we’ll see what we can do, but, in terms of permanent signings, that would be very difficult. We’ll look for, potentially, a loan situation, but it’s got to be the right player. We don’t just want to take any player.”
Shelvey travelled back to Tyneside to attend the support his team-mates and say his goodbyes after passing his medical at Forest.
Meanwhile, the club has also agreed to loan long-serving goalkeeper Karl Darlow to Championship club Hull City. The 32-year-old’s move is set to be confirmed after the tie, which Howe’s side lead 1-0.
Speaking yesterday, Howe said: “Martin (Dubravka) is cup-tied in this competition Then we have Loris (Karius), who’s continuing to train well. That’s the situation. We wanted Karl for this game, and then we’ll make a decision.”
Darlow has made 100 first-team appearances for United since joining from Forest in 2014.