Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update amid Martin Dubravka absence

Eddie Howe says he’ll count his fit players before deciding on Newcastle United’s next steps in the transfer market.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 7:19 pm

Alexander Isak, the club’s £60million new signing, was at Molineux for this afternoon’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the striker couldn’t play, as he’s still waiting for a work permit.

Eddie Howe reveals massive Newcastle United injury blow for Liverpool game

Howe still hopes to add at least one more player to his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Asked if he was still hoping to do some business before the transfer deadline, Howe said: “Maybe, we’ll have a look, and count the bodies, see who we have fit – and then see if we can make a decision in the market.”

Howe was also asked about United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, a target for Manchester United. The 33-year-old, for the second successive game, was not in Howe’s squad. Asked for an update on Dubravka, Howe said: “Martin, I don’t know. I’ve been preparing for the game.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Eddie HoweMolineuxManchester United