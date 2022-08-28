Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update amid Martin Dubravka absence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak, the club’s £60million new signing, was at Molineux for this afternoon’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the striker couldn’t play, as he’s still waiting for a work permit.

Howe still hopes to add at least one more player to his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if he was still hoping to do some business before the transfer deadline, Howe said: “Maybe, we’ll have a look, and count the bodies, see who we have fit – and then see if we can make a decision in the market.”

Howe was also asked about United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, a target for Manchester United. The 33-year-old, for the second successive game, was not in Howe’s squad. Asked for an update on Dubravka, Howe said: “Martin, I don’t know. I’ve been preparing for the game.”