Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United transfer update amid Martin Dubravka absence
Eddie Howe says he’ll count his fit players before deciding on Newcastle United’s next steps in the transfer market.
Alexander Isak, the club’s £60million new signing, was at Molineux for this afternoon’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the striker couldn’t play, as he’s still waiting for a work permit.
Howe still hopes to add at least one more player to his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle ace ‘wants to leave’ and join Man Utd, Liverpool have ‘verbal agreement’ to sign England star
-
2
Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow
-
3
Eddie Howe reveals massive Newcastle United injury blow for Liverpool game
-
4
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury
-
5
Alexander Isak's revealing look at Newcastle United as Allan Saint-Maximin's brilliance claims point
Asked if he was still hoping to do some business before the transfer deadline, Howe said: “Maybe, we’ll have a look, and count the bodies, see who we have fit – and then see if we can make a decision in the market.”
Howe was also asked about United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, a target for Manchester United. The 33-year-old, for the second successive game, was not in Howe’s squad. Asked for an update on Dubravka, Howe said: “Martin, I don’t know. I’ve been preparing for the game.”