Howe took a hands-on role in January’s recruitment – the club signed five players as it fought to stay in the Premier League – and those arrivals proved hugely influential on the pitch.

Ashworth has led the club’s efforts in the transfer market since taking up his position.

Speaking last month, Ashworth said: “We’re about to start a transfer window, so there will be a lot of things on the to-do list with players in and out, things Eddie will want to do for the first-team squad.

“The two most important things for me at the moment are to try and understand and get to know all the staff, how the club functions and the culture here, and then, short-term, help drive the transfer window for the next three months.”

While Howe is focused on preparing his team for the new season, he’s also working closely with Ashworth and Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Asked about his involvement in the club’s efforts in the transfer market this summer, Howe said: “A step back isn’t quite the right word. I have now got Dan's experience, which has been invaluable.

“He’s made a real impact in all aspects of the club in such a short space of time. He’s not just looking at recruitment – he’s looking at every aspect of the club from top to bottom. “He’s trying to use experience to try and improve what we deliver.

“I can't speak highly enough of him, as he has been a big help on the transfer front. He’s got really good contacts in the game.

“I wouldn't say a step back, as I can't, because this is so important. Certainly, we’ve got more help.”

United have signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – so far this summer.