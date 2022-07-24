Eddie Howe and his squad are spending much of pre-season away from Tyneside because of building work at the club’s outdated training ground, which is being extended and modernised.

Howe said: "The schedule’s based, in part, around our training ground, which is having a lot of work around it currently. The two trips away, we probably normally would only have one. We’ve gone for two just to stay away from the disruption of the changes.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players spent two days at home following a 10-day stay in Austria before heading to Portugal, where they played Burnley in a training game yesterday.

Howe is now preparing his players for Tuesday night’s high-profile game against Benfica at the 65,000-capacity Estadio da Luz.

Here are five things to look out for during the club’s stay in Lisbon:

Elliot Anderson’s push for a squad place

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have been scouring the transfer market for months looking for players who can win games – and excite fans.

So far, the club has been frustrated in its attempts to sign a striker and a winger.

And a young player who scored goals and excited fans on loan last season has come to the fore in pre-season.

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson last season.

Speaking earlier this week in Austria, Howe said: “He’s in and around the group. He’s not looking out of place. In that company, that’s saying something.”

Clubs are queuing up to take Anderson – whose goals got Bristol Rovers promoted last season – on loan, but the 19-year-old wants to stay at United this season.

Speaking to the Gazette: “I want to be here. I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.”

Anderson scored in a behind-closed-doors training game against Burnley yesterday – and the Benfica fixture is his biggest opportunity yet to impress.

Newcastle United's new "alternate" strip.

The battle for the goalkeeping jersey

Martin Dubravka’s been one of the first names on Newcastle’s teamsheet since he joined the club more than four years ago.

If he’s been fit, he’s played – and rightly so.

The club’s No.1, however, may not start the new season between the posts.

Howe signed Nick Pope from relegated Burnley last month – and the 30-year-old hasn’t come to sit on the bench.

Pope wants to secure a place in the England squad for the 20222 World Cup in Qatar later this season, and he feels that his move to St James’s Park can put him in contention to play on the biggest stage of all.

Dubravka, of course, will have something to say about that. The 33-year-old has been a reliable performer for Newcastle since joining, initially on loan, from Sparta Prague in 2018. The Slovakia international deserves respect, but Howe’s decision will be taken without sentiment.

And Howe’s choice of goalkeeper at the Estadio da Luz will be revealing.

The first starting XI

Howe has a few decisions to make on his team XI between now and the visit of Nottingham Forest to St James’s Park on August 6.

United’s head coach insisted after Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Mainz 05 that nothing should be read into his pairings at the Kufstein Arena in Austria.

"No, we've played the same pairings because of the minutes,” said Howe. “So some have played 60 minutes and some 30, and then we've just swapped them around.

"The system we're playing, it's always changeable. But that's the system we're playing at this moment, and we're willing to change it when we need to depending on the game. Don't read too much into team selection at this time."

Fans, however, will be able to read a lot more into his team selection against Benfica.

A transfer update

Howe had nothing to report on transfers when he met reporters at the team’s hotel near Saalfelden in Austria a week ago.

“There’s nothing to report, and we’re still in the process of working very hard behind the scenes to try and improve the squad,” said Howe.

“That work is continuing every day, even from here. We are keen to add strength to certain areas of the team. It remains to be seen whether we can get a deal done. It’s a difficult window, a difficult market, high prices and very limited availability.”

Fans will hope that Howe has some more news after the Benfica game, which comes ahead of home friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao.

And finally…

Will we get a first look at the club’s players in a change shirt at the Estadio da Luz?

So far, the only kit that has been worn by the players is the new black and white Castore home jersey.

The controversial Saudi Arabia-inspired white and green third strip, which is proving popular with many fans, is yet to be worn.

United, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, offered no explanation for the colours in their PR release.

However, Manchester-based Castore gave more detail in their marketing material, which stated that the strip was “commemorating a new era” for the club, which was taken over late last year.

The description read: “Emblazoned with a tonal map of Newcastle printed on the front – this kit is designed to represent the club’s past, present and future and our deep connection to this city.”