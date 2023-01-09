Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Alexander Isak ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Isak made his comeback from a long-term injury in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. The striker, signed for a club-record £60million fee last summer, played 45 minutes at Hillsborough.

The 23-year-old came through the game with no issues, and will be involved in tomorrow night’s sold-out cup tie at St James’s Park, according to Howe.

"He’s getting closer,” said Howe. “Hopefully, Saturday will do him good, and he’ll be involved. We want him fit and available as quickly as possible. I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum.”

Howe felt that Isak was “lively” at Hillsborough. Speaking after the game, United’s head coach said: “We wanted him to warm up, and give him every chance to play his best football for that 45 minutes. I thought he did very well, he was lively – and had chances to score.”

