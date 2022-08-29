Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Alexander Isak ahead of Liverpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak, signed by Real Sociedad last week for a club-record £60million fee, didn’t get his work permit in time to play in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Howe was asked if he was confident Isak would be available for Wednesday night’s game against Liverpool after the game.

“I’d certainly hope so,” said United’s head coach. “I don’t know if the Bank Holiday weekend had something to do with it (the delay), possibly. I’d be hugely disappointed if we couldn’t use him on Wednesday in some capacity.”

Howe took Isak, 22, to Molineux so he could experience a matchday as a United player, even though he wasn’t eligible to play.

“He was with us today, he was in the dressing room,” said Howe. “We wanted him to experience the game as a player, even though he couldn’t play.

"I think it would have been an eye-opener for him, just the physicality of that game, it was end to end, a very open football match.

New signing Alexander Isak at Molineux yesteday.

"I think, if I’m looking at it through his eyes, I’d be excited by looking at our team today and how many chances we could create for him, but I’d also realise that ‘I have to contribute to the team in a physical way’, because that game was brutal.”