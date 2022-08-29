News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Alexander Isak ahead of Liverpool

Eddie Howe’s desperate for Alexander Isak to make his Newcastle United debut at Anfield – after the striker missed out at Molineux.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 29th August 2022, 6:00 am

Isak, signed by Real Sociedad last week for a club-record £60million fee, didn’t get his work permit in time to play in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Howe was asked if he was confident Isak would be available for Wednesday night’s game against Liverpool after the game.

Read More

Read More
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury

Most Popular

“I’d certainly hope so,” said United’s head coach. “I don’t know if the Bank Holiday weekend had something to do with it (the delay), possibly. I’d be hugely disappointed if we couldn’t use him on Wednesday in some capacity.”

Howe took Isak, 22, to Molineux so he could experience a matchday as a United player, even though he wasn’t eligible to play.

“He was with us today, he was in the dressing room,” said Howe. “We wanted him to experience the game as a player, even though he couldn’t play.

"I think it would have been an eye-opener for him, just the physicality of that game, it was end to end, a very open football match.

New signing Alexander Isak at Molineux yesteday.

"I think, if I’m looking at it through his eyes, I’d be excited by looking at our team today and how many chances we could create for him, but I’d also realise that ‘I have to contribute to the team in a physical way’, because that game was brutal.”

Meanwhile, Howe doesn’t expect striker Callum Wilson – who has a hamstring problem – to be fit for the Liverpool game.

Eddie HoweLiverpoolMolineuxCallum Wilson