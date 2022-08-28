Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Krafth revealed in an Instagram post this weekend that he was facing “several months” on the sidelines with the knee injury he suffered in the club’s midweek Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

And Howe spoke about the injury after today’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux – and revealed that Krafth has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

“It’s an ACL injury, so he’ll be out for a number of months,” said Howe, who turned to defender Krafth last season after January signing Kieran Trippier suffered a foot injury in Feburary.

“It’s a massive blow for us. Emil has been superb for us every since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch, off the pitch. Brilliant guy. So we’re all really, really feeling for him at the moment.”

Krafth thanked United fans for their messages of support yesterday.

“Hard to find words and still can’t believe it,” said Krafth. “This was not the way I wanted the season to start! Gonna be out for several months with a knee injury. Devastated I can't be out there and help the team, but I will do my best to push the lads to reach success!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"One thing I know is that the sun will rise tomorrow again and I will work extremely hard to get back as soon as possible! Thanks for all the messages and love you all have (been) giving me. See you soon back out there!”