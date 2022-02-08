Gayle has played just 28 minutes of Premier League football so far this season – and the club had tried to sign another striker in last month’s transfer window. The 32-year-old and new signing Chris Wood are the relegation-threatened club’s only fit, recognised strikers, with Callum Wilson set to miss all but the “last few” games of the season with a calf injury.

Gayle has returned from injury, and could be involved against Everton at St James’s Park tonight.

“Dwight’s good,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “Dwight’s trained. We had a game in Saudi (Arabia), which he played. We had a behind-closed-doors game, which he also played, which was really good for him.

"He’s returned from a period of inactivity. I think he had two or three weeks where he didn’t train, so he’s just beginning to get his sharpness back. Those 11 v 11s will be really important for him.”

