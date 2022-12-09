Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he did really well,” said Howe. “We came under pressure in the first half. I thought he made some good saves. Since he’s been with us, he’s steadily improved. His distribution was very good, so a good night for him.”

Karius’ contract is due to expire in January, but Howe wants to keep the 29-year-old – who hadn’t played since February last year, having been left out of Liverpool’s squad last season – at St James’s Park.

Asked about his future, United's head coach said: “We’ll wait and see. I would like him to stay, but obviously the two parties have got to agree, so fingers crossed.”

Howe says the experienced Karius has been a “calming influence” in the dressing room since he joined.

“I think he’s been a very calming influence,” said Howe. “He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience. He’s trained well. He’s a very good character.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius starred on his debut.

"He’s very popular in the changing room, the lads have really taken to him. He’s a positive influence, and that’s why I’d like him to stay.”

