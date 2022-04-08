Long-serving Ritchie hasn’t played for the club since the January 8 FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United because of injury.

The 32-year-old has fully recovered from a knee problem – and has been on the bench for the past few games.

Eddie Howe – who previously worked with Ritchie at Bournemouth – says the winger, a “big voice” in the dressing room, will have a significant role to play for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had quite a serious knee injury,” said United’s head coach. “He recently came back, had minimal training time, so he was probably on the bench before he was ready to be. Due to numbers, that opportunity was given to him.

"I think now, we’ve gone away, had an intense period of training with him, he’s in a much better place physically. He’s a player that I trust, I admire, I really like, and he’s got a big part to play on and off the pitch, as he’s a really big voice in the dressing room.”

Ritchie, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez from Bournemouth in 2016, was a key part of the team that won the Championship in 2017.

The former Scotland international, linked with a return to his promotion-chasing former club last year, is under contract at Newcastle for another season.

Matt Ritchie has recovered from a knee injury.