Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on 'strange' Anthony Gordon injury
Eddie Howe’s issued an update on Anthony Gordon – after losing the winger to a “strange” injury.
Gordon missed this afternoon’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park with an ankle injury. Howe expects to be without the 22-year-old – who suffered the problem in last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City – for the club’s next two games, which are against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.
“It was a strange one, because after the game there was no sign of an injury,” said United’s head coach. “But, I think, it was one of those that got worse the day of the game.
"It was from a tackle. It swelled up, we had it scanned. We were hoping that we could get away with it, and he would be all right, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games.
"Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.”