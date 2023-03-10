News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's owners make £57m move

Newcastle United’s owners have injected a further £57million into the club.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The February 10 move was today revealed in a Companies House update – and follows January’s transfer window.

New Newcastle United kit update following Castore 'talks'
United signed Anthony Gordon from Everton in a £45million deal in the window.

Newcastle’s owners have made a series of cash injections since buying the club in a £305million deal in 2021.

The money, which has covered expenditure on transfer fees, has been put into the club through equity – the creation of new shares – and not debt.

Newcastle United's owners have injected more money into the club.
