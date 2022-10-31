Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Sven Botman amid Fabian Schar injury concern

Botman was taken off in the 71st minute of Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa, but Howe – who revealed after the game that Fabian Schar had felt his hamstring – says the defender was not injured.

“I don’t think he was in any discomfort,” said fourth-placed United’s head coach. “He’s 100% fit – and he’s fine. We just want to make sure he stays that way.”

Botman, signed from Lille in the summer, hopes to go to next month’s World Cup with Holland after being named in Louis van Gaal’s provisional 39-man squad.

"It's still my dream to get into the final selection,” said Botman, who withdrew from Holland’s Under-21 squad last month to “focus” on his club after being left out of Eddie Howe’s starting XI. "But I’m just focusing on every game I play now for Newcastle, and then we’ll see what happens.”