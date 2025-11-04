Newcastle United news: Eddie Howe has revealed how Jacob Ramsey can be a success at St James’ Park following his move from Aston Villa this summer.

Eddie Howe has revealed how Jacob Ramsey can succeed at Newcastle United following an interrupted start to life on Tyneside. Ramsey joined the Magpies from Villa Park during the summer, with Newcastle spending an initial £39m plus £4m in potential future add-ons to secure his signature.

However, he was injured less than 45 minutes into his full debut away at Leeds United and has not been afforded the opportunity to regularly start matches. Ramsey was called upon by Howe at half-time on Sunday and despite a few bright moments, couldn’t help turn the tide on a disappointing afternoon in the capital.

Howe has a plethora of midfield options at his disposal to pick from, but that also means that Ramsey has a number of teammates to compete with for starting spots. An opportunity against Athletic Club could come his way on Wednesday night, and his head coach has already detailed what he must do to be a success.

Speaking to the Gazette, Howe said: “I think Jacob is doing well, I think he's in a good place.

“I think he'll have benefited from the couple of outings he's had recently. The big thing for him at the moment is being physically at his best.

“If he is, then his technical qualities will shine.”

Aston Villa chief makes Jacob Ramsey contract admission

Newcastle United had been linked with an interest in Ramsey as far back as January 2024 before eventually being able to seal a deal for him in August. Whilst Ramsey’s signing was well received on Tyneside, the decision to sell him did not go down well with Villa supporters.

Much like Newcastle United fans had experienced following the departure of Elliot Anderson last summer, Ramsey was viewed as another academy graduate that had been forced to leave their boyhood club, just to satisfy financial rules put in place by football’s governing bodies.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM , Villa’s director of football operations, Damian Vidagany admitted he was ‘very sad’ to see Ramsey leave in the summer, revealing that the club had tried to tie him down to a new deal for a year before sanctioning his sale.

Vidagany said “It was very sad that Jacob departed because Jacob represented the dream of every Birmingham neighbourhood. But there are two things.

“We sold Jacob Ramsey because it was a great offer from Newcastle. Second thing was Jacob Ramsey finishing his contract in 2027. And we didn’t get any agreement to extend the contract.

“For one year, we tried. But what is true, when a player is not extending, you have two ways. Let him terminate the contract and finish it and go for free or for lower money.

“Or, if you don’t extend him, sell him at the best price. We didn’t get an agreement, so sometimes when it happens that we can not get an agreement, the best deal is to sell at the best price.”

Newcastle United’s clash with Athletic Club kicks-off at 8pm at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. The game will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom by TNT Sports.