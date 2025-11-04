Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe could be without a key player on Wednesday night - whilst Athletic Club are sweating on the fitness of Nico Williams.

Both Newcastle United and Athletic Club were beaten in league action this weekend ahead of their meeting in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The Magpies fell to a hugely disappointing 3-1 reverse at the London Stadium on Sunday, despite taking a fourth minute lead in the capital. Athletic Club, meanwhile, were defeated by local rivals Real Sociedad 3-2 at the Reale Arena.

A 92nd minute winner from Jon Gorrotxategi secured all three points for Sociedad after Athletic Club had twice fought from behind to level the score. That defeat left Ernesto Valverde’s side sat 11th in the La Liga table having taken 14 points from their opening 11 games of the campaign.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, sit 13th in the Premier League table having earned 12 points from ten league games so far this season.

Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams injury worries

Both managers, therefore, will be desperate to emerge victorious on Wednesday night and will be looking to their key players to be the difference maker on the night. However, both Howe and Valverde have concerns over two of their biggest stars heading into that game.

Firstly, Anthony Gordon is a doubt after reportedly suffering a hip injury during their defeat to West Ham. Gordon was among three players, alongside Emil Krafth and Nick Woltemade, to be hauled off by Howe at half-time on Sunday.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, Howe admitted that Gordon had felt something in his hip ahead of being substituted. Then, when addressing reporters in his post-match press conference, Howe was asked specifically about the substitutes he made at the break, stating: “Well that was the frustrating thing about the first half, I almost could have taken anyone off and I think that was a reflection of where we were in that moment in the game and it's very, very rare for me to feel that way.

“In fact, I don't think I have since I've been manager of Newcastle, so I felt the team needed some shaking up at half-time, that's why I did what I did.”

Whilst Gordon’s form in the Premier League is yet to catch alight this season, he is among the Champions League’s best performers and has scored in all three of their outings in that competition to date. Not having him at Howe’s disposal on Wednesday night would be a big blow for Newcastle United.

Their visitors, meanwhile, could be without Nico Williams. The Spanish international started their defeat to Real Sociedad on the bench and Marca have since revealed that he is currently ‘struggling’ with injuries.

The report on Williams’ condition read: ‘The younger Williams brother is hampered by pubalgia and his season has yet to get off to a good start. The treatment he's undergoing to alleviate his discomfort requires him to do a lot of individualized training, and he's far from his best form. Valverde has to manage the situation, aware that the player's availability is far from ideal . "Starting him in the derby was a bit of a stretch because he's been carrying some discomfort," the manager acknowledged. Nico was left out of the last national team squad and is doubtful for the November international break because his participation with Athletic Bilbao this Wednesday against Newcastle is also uncertain.’