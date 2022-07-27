Eddie Howe lauds 'team' Newcastle United player after stunning 45 minute-display against Benfica

Almiron scored both of Newcastle United’s goals in last night’s 3-2 Eusebio Cup defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

The Paraguay international, fielded on the right side, had only started after Howe made a late change to his teamsheet.

Almiron’s strikes, both set up by Kieran Trippier, took his pre-season goal tally to six – and Howe believes that Almiron’s form bodes well for the new season.

"It was excellent from Miggy, and he could have scored another one as well,” said head coach Howe, who is still looking to sign a striker and a winger in this summer’s transfer window.

"So getting goals from him in good goalscoring positions was great. His finishing was excellent. His second goal, in particular, was a great finish.”

Almiron, signed by Rafa Benitez in January 2019, had been tipped for a summer move away from the club ahead of a summer of investment in new players.

Miguel Almiron celebrates one of his goals against Benfica.

But the 28-year-old’s performances in the club’s warm-up games have underlined his importance to the squad, according to Howe.

"Miggy’s such a good team player,” said Howe. "He's great in the dressing room – and every aspect of his personality is very good. I’m delighted to see him scoring goals – and playing with confidence. I hope it’s the start of a really good season for him."

Newcastle, backed by 1,500 fans, twice came from behind against Benfica, who scored a late winner after Joelinton was sent off for a second bookable offence.

"It was a really good performance,” said Howe."I was really pleased, as it was a difficult game against high-quality opposition. It had a Premier League feel about it, I thought. It was just what we needed at this stage for our preparations for the new season.

"I think both halves had some really good bits in it, some bits we need to improve. Overall, I was delighted with the players' attitudes – and the spirit until the end."