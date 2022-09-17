Eddie Howe leaves big Newcastle United signing out of starting XI as Bruno Guimaraes makes comeback

The Newcastle United midfielder – who has missed the club’s last three games with the hamstring injury he suffered against Tranmere Rovers last month – starts this afternoon's Premier League game against St James’s Park. Guimaraes replaces Sean Longstaff in the starting XI.

United head coach Eddie Howe has also started defender Dan Burn ahead of £35million summer signing Sven Botman, who drops down to the bench. Otherwise, Newcastle are unchanged from the goalless draw against Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Speaking yesterday, Howe said: “Everyone’s improved. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us (with injuries), but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us when they come back.”

New signing Loris Karius, signed as a free agent last week after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury, is on the bench.

Howe said: “We decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could complement the goalkeepers we had, and Loris was the outstanding candidate when we looked at the goalkeepers available, which was quite a small pool.

“He’s at a really good age. He’s had some incredible experiences in his career, and he’s come in and trained very well.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Fraser, Isak, Almiron. Subs: Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Longstaff.