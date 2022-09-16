Saint-Maximin has been sideined since scoring a stunning equaliser in last month’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a hamstring problem. The winger’s strike was voted as the Premier League’s goal of the month for August.

Eddie Howe was giving little away when he was asked today about Saint-Maximim along with Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson, who have also been sidelined with hamstring problems.

“Well, everyone’s improved,” said United’s head coach. “I’ll leave our team news to the time when we get it. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us (with injuries), but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us when they come back.”

On Saint-Maximin, Howe added: “Allan is, I think, really frustrated when he’s injured. Naturally, he wants to play. That’s his life. He loves training, he loves football, but he’s worked really hard on his comeback. I’m really pleased with him.”

Guimaraes is expected to be fit for the Bournemouth game, but the Premier League fixture is likely to come too soon for Saint-Maximin and Wilson.

And Saint-Maximin indicated that he would miss the match when he was speaking about his award-winning goal at Molineux.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

“It’s so good,” Saint-Maximin told NUFC TV. “I feel great (at Newcastle).