Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has a major dilemma at left-back to deal with following injuries to Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento.

Eddie Howe has hinted at a potential role for Alex Murphy in his first-team squads amid a dearth of options at left-back. Lewis Hall is currently sidelined through injury, whilst Matt Targett is out on-loan at Middlesbrough.

Hall’s absence, coupled with an eight-week lay-off for Tino Livramento has seen Dan Burn shifted to left-back in recent weeks, with Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw in the heart of defence. Botman and Thiaw’s partnership has blossomed over the last few matches and the pair are viewed as the long-term future of the Magpies’ defensive options.

However, with games coming thick-and-fast over the next couple of months and into the festive period, Howe will need plenty of options so he is able to rest and rotate his squad. Burn cannot play every game at left-back and his minutes need to be managed, such is his importance to the team.

That, therefore, could offer Murphy an opportunity to impress at left-back. The 21-year-old came on as a very late substitute against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup last month and played a big role in the first-team during pre-season as Hall continued his recovery from a foot injury.

Throwing Murphy, who has just three senior appearances for Newcastle United and just 16 in total in England following a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season, straight into the first-team for a run of games would be unfair on the defender, however, Howe has admitted that Murphy is someone he is keeping a close eye on: “There’s not too many options, I wouldn’t say.

“I haven’t got a rabbit in the hat that probably you wouldn’t have thought of. It’s a concern for us because it’s such a key position.

“I think Dan’s played really well the last two games there. But yeah, we’ve got players that can switch sides. That is difficult.

“ I think Tino Livramento made it look very easy, but it’s very difficult to do. And some players probably feel more comfortable doing that than others.

“We’ve got Alex Murphy, who’s developing all the time, who can play that role for us. But beyond that, I don’t think we have too many others.”

Following the international break, Newcastle United have four Premier League matches to play against Brighton, Fulham, West Ham and Brentford as well as Champions League games against Benfica and Athletic Club and a Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur to balance before the next international break.

Lewis Hall injury news

2025 has been a year to forget for Hall who has missed a huge chunk of games through injury. First, a foot problem ruled him out of the last three months of last season, including the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool in March.

Then, just as he was returning to action and the starting XI, he picked up a hamstring injury against Union Saint-Gilloise. Hall missed the win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, with Howe revealing post-match that further scans on the issue would determine how long the defender would have to sit on the sidelines.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is.” Howe said about the defender. “So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”