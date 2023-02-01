Eddie Howe loses Newcastle United player to training ground injury – and puts new signing on standby

Ashby – who yesterday joined from West Ham United in a £3million deal – was introduced to fans on the pitch along with winger Anthony Gordon before last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton, which Howe's side won 2-1, and 3-1 on aggregate, to reach Wembley for the first time since 1999.

And the 21-year-old right-back could be on the bench for West Ham’s visit to St James’s Park on Saturday after Howe lost Javier Manquillo to a training ground injury.

Howe – who lost Emil Krafth to a long-term knee injury last August – revealed the injury when asked if Ashby would have a role to play this season.

“He’s definitely one for the future,” said United’s head coach. He’s a talented young player.

"We feel he’s got, as all young players have, areas to improve. He’s a good character. He’s got really good ability, physical attributes, technical attributes.”

Howe added: "Javier Manquillo picked up an injury in training, so he’ll be missing for three to four weeks.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"So it was an area that we were light in in numbers, so bringing Harrison in we feel for good value in the market as with current prices was a good deal all round for us.”

