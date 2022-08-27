Emil Krafth posts message to Newcastle United fans after awful injury blow
Emil Krafth’s facing “several months” on the sidelines at Newcastle United with the injury he suffered in the Carabao Cup.
Krafth was stretchered off against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in midweek, and head coach Eddie Howe yesterday revealed that it "didn’t look good” for the 28-year-old.
The defender today revealed more in an Instagram post in which he thanked fans for their messages of support.
Most Popular
-
1
Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United tweet subtle dig
-
2
Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves ‘set to sign’ Newcastle transfer target, Nottingham Forest make ‘approach’ for Everton defender
-
3
West Ham ‘agree deal’ for Newcastle United-linked Lucas Paqueta as Everton ‘stand firm’ on Anthony Gordon despite Chelsea interest
-
4
Eddie Howe issues worrying Newcastle United injury update
-
5
Newcastle United issue Callum Wilson injury update
“Hard to find words and still can’t believe it,” post Krafth. “This was not the way I wanted the season to start! Gonna be out for several months with a knee injury. Devastated I can't be out there and help the team, but I will do my best to push the lads to reach success!
"One thing I know is that the sun will rise tomorrow again and I will work extremely hard to get back as soon as possible! Thanks for all the messages and love you all have (been) giving me. See you soon back out there!”