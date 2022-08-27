News you can trust since 1849
Emil Krafth posts message to Newcastle United fans after awful injury blow

Emil Krafth’s facing “several months” on the sidelines at Newcastle United with the injury he suffered in the Carabao Cup.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:42 pm

Krafth was stretchered off against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in midweek, and head coach Eddie Howe yesterday revealed that it "didn’t look good” for the 28-year-old.

The defender today revealed more in an Instagram post in which he thanked fans for their messages of support.

“Hard to find words and still can’t believe it,” post Krafth. “This was not the way I wanted the season to start! Gonna be out for several months with a knee injury. Devastated I can't be out there and help the team, but I will do my best to push the lads to reach success!

"One thing I know is that the sun will rise tomorrow again and I will work extremely hard to get back as soon as possible! Thanks for all the messages and love you all have (been) giving me. See you soon back out there!”

Emil Krafth suffered a knee injury in midweek.
